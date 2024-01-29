Durant contributed 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 113-98 loss to Orlando.

Durant has not been at his best of late and has failed to clear the 20-point mark in each of his last three outings, including two games in that span in which he couldn't even surpass the 15-point mark. He's not sacrificing efficiency, so it seems this is just a matter of him seeing fewer touches to accommodate the other offensive stars in the current scheme. Even with the slight decline in production, Durant remains one of the best scoring forces in the league. He's averaging 25.0 points per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field in 11 outings this month.