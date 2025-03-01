Durant ended Friday's 125-108 win over the Pelicans with 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, six assists and three steals across 35 minutes.

Durant failed to reach the 20-point mark for the second time in six outings since the All-Star break, but there's no reason to worry about the contributions of the veteran forward. Over that six-game stretch, he's averaging a solid 22.5 points per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from three-point range.