Durant (hamstring) is probable for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Durant returned to action Sunday following a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury, posting 23 points (11-23 FG), 10 rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes. He was reportedly going to have his playing time limited during his return, but that wasn't the case. Surprisingly, the veteran superstar is expected to suit up again for the second night of Phoneix's back-to-back set, but the Suns may keep a closer eye on his playing time Monday.