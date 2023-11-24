Durant is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies due to right foot soreness.

Durant wasn't on previous injury reports leading up to Friday morning, so his status is a surprise. Between absences to teammates Devin Booker and Bradley Beal (back) throughout the start of the season, Durant has been putting up MVP-caliber numbers of 31.4 points on 53/52/89 shooting, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 36.9 minutes. However, a matchup against the 3-11 Grizzlies does present itself as an opportunity for the 35-year-old to rest. If Durant is sidelined, more usage should go to Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon and other playmakers, while forwards such as Keita Bates-Diop and Nassir Little could see more minutes.