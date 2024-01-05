Durant (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's game versus Miami, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Durant went through a non-contact, partial practice Thursday, and he'll walk away from it with a questionable tag. This is great news for the Suns, as Durant has missed the past two games due to a hamstring strain that was previously described as soreness. There is likely to be another update following Friday's morning shootaround. In addition to Durant, Eric Gordon (knee) and Nassir Little (knee) are also questionable.