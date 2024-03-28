Durant ended with 30 points (12-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and five blocks over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 104-97 win over Denver.

The Suns were able to flip the script after a bad loss to the Spurs. Despite the embarrassing result Monday evening, Durant has had a trio of excellent lines after some modest regression at certain points over the month of March. Every win counts for the Suns as they strive to avoid a play-in game, so expect elite numbers for Durant as the team navigates the league['s most difficult remaining schedule.