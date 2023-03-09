The Suns are concerned that Durant may have suffered a Grade 2 left ankle sprain during pregame warmups prior to Wednesday's win over the Thunder, with the injury potentially keeping him out for 4-to-6 weeks, Greg Moore of The Arizona Republic reports.

Phoenix likely won't provide definitive word on Durant's injury until he undergoes an MRI, but if a Grade 2 sprain is confirmed, he could be sidelined through the end of the regular season, which wraps up April 9. For the time being, managers may be best off standing pat with Durant for a couple more days until a formal diagnosis is provided, but he would be tough to justify holding in redraft formats during the fantasy playoffs if his injury proves to be anything more than a day-to-day concern. After returning from a seven-week absence due to a sprained knee earlier this month, Durant averaged 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.3 blocks in 32.7 minutes per game over his first three outings with the Suns before he slipped awkwardly on the court and sprained his ankle while warming up for what would have been his home debut for Phoenix. Durant was seen sporting a large walking boot on his left foot following warmups, so he looks fairly safe to rule out for games Saturday versus the Kings and Monday at Golden State until the team provides another update on his injury.