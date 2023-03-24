Durant (ankle) will potentially return Wednesday versus Minnesota, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Durant has missed seven straight games after twisting his left ankle during warmups ahead of a March 8 matchup against Oklahoma City. Given Charania's report, the superstar forward will miss at least three more before potentially returning. Wednesday's matchup marks three weeks since Durant suffered the injury and 20 days since he was given a three-week timetable. Durant has played in only three games with Phoenix, but he looked like himself during those contests, posting 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 blocks in 32.7 minutes.