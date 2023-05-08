Durant contributed 36 points (11-19 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 12-13 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 44 minutes during Sunday's 129-124 victory over the Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Durant logged his highest total of the playoffs in the Game 4 win and his third double-double of the postseason. Although the Nuggets were well aware that Durant and Devin Booker were going to attempt a repeat performance after getting drubbed by the duo in Game 3, they had no answer for Durant. The All-Star also nailed 12 of his 13 free throw attempts, following up his 14 points at the charity stripe in Game 3.