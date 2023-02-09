The Suns agreed Thursday to acquire Durant (knee) and T.J. Warren from the Nets in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 and a 2028 first-round pick swap, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The trade of Durant comes as a surprise after recent reports suggested Brooklyn didn't tend to explore moving the superstar forward until after the season, but the 34-year-old will end up following Kyrie Irving out the door as the Nets restructure their roster. Durant is currently sidelined with an MCL sprain of his right knee that will keep him sidelined through the All-Star break, but the Suns were apparently comfortable with his medical report to sign off on the deal. Assuming Durant is ready to go at some point after the break, he'll join a star-studded lineup that includes Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, giving the Suns the sort of core that could make a deep run in the postseason.