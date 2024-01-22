Durant had 40 points (18-25 FG, 4-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 40 minutes during Sunday's 117-110 victory over Indiana.

Durant led all players in Sunday's contest in scoring, threes made and blocks while ending one rebound short of a double-double to spark Phoenix in an all-around performance. Durant has tallied 40 or more points in three games this season, doing so for the first time since recording 40 points Dec. 19 against Portland. Durant has now hauled in at least nine boards in eight outings.