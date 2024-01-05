Durant, who's listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury, wasn't getting shots up after the team's morning shootaround ahead of Friday's game against the Heat, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Durant has missed back-to-back games due to a right hamstring strain and is in danger of missing a third straight. His lack of basketball activities Friday morning is a bit concerning, but he was working working strength and conditioning coaches, so he wasn't completely inactive. Durant's official availability likely won't be known until shortly before the 9 p.m. ET tipoff versus Miami.