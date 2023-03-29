Durant (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Durant is reportedly on track to play Wednesday after missing the previous 10 games with a left ankle sprain. Torrey Craig and Josh Okogie are candidates to see reduced minutes once the superstar forward returns. Fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if Durant is on a minutes restriction once he's cleared to play.