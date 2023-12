Durant (ankle) will play in Wednesday's matchup against the Nets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Durant has missed two consecutive contests with a sprained left ankle, but he's been cleared to take on the Nets. Wednesday's contest is set to mark the first time that Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker will share the floor. Despite the absence, Durant won't be under a minutes restriction per Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com.