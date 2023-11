Durant (foot) is questionable to play Wednesday against Toronto.

Durant is dealing with a right foot contusion, which has caused him to miss Phoenix's last two games. Meanwhile, Keita Bates-Diop has logged two starts in his place, averaging 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals in 26.0 minutes per game.