Durant (hamstring) will be on a minutes restriction for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Although Durant has been cleared to return from a three-game absence against Memphis, his workload will be monitored in the first half of a back-to-back set. Coach Frank Vogel didn't reveal a specific range of minutes that Durant could play, but Chimezie Metu could be in line for a few more minutes than usual despite coming off the bench.