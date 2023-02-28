The Suns announced that Durant (knee) is expected to make his team debut Wednesday against the Hornets.

Shortly after the Suns reconvened following the All-Star break, reports surfaced suggesting that Durant was targeting March 1 for his team debut. He'll indeed end up meeting that goal, after he came out of Tuesday's practice no worse for the wear. The 13-time All-Star has been sidelined over a month and a half due to an MCL sprain, so he could have some restrictions with his minutes count Wednesday, though he presumably wouldn't be thrust into game action unless he was able to handle a starting role. Durant's skill set and veteran moxie should allow him to seamlessly mesh with his new squad, but it'll be interesting to see how the Suns divvy up playmaking opportunities between Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker.