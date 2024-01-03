Durant (hamstring) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Clippers.

Durant missed Monday's game versus Portland which was the second leg of a back-to-back set, but his "out" designation for Wednesday suggests that it was more than just a maintenance day. With Durant sidelined for a second straight game, this could be another opportunity for Chimezie Metu and Bol Bol. Metu started Monday's game and had 14 points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and two three-pointers, while Bol had 11 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one triple in 20 minutes off the bench.