Durant suffered a left calf strain during the Suns' win over the Mavericks on Friday and will be out for at least two weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Durant was on the floor for the final minutes of Friday's win, but it appears he was playing through a left calf injury during that stretch. He will be evaluated in about two weeks, but it's a big loss for the Suns, who sit atop the Western Conference standings with an 8-1 record. Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will be the two focal points in Phoenix's offense while Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale, Ryan Dunn (ankle) and Monte Morris will see increased opportunities while Durant is sidelined.