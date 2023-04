Durant (ankle) is out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Clippers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Durant and the other members of Phoenix's Big 4 will all sit out for a second straight game to close out the regular season. In his eight appearances with the Suns so far, Durant has averaged 26.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 blocks in 33.6 minutes.