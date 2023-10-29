Durant posted 26 points (8-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 126-104 victory over the Jazz.
Durant had the best point differential on the team with plus-30 and scored 12 of his 26 points in the third quarter to help close out the game. He's been the lone All-Star on Phoenix to play all three games this season with Devin Booker (foot) missing the last two games and Bradley Beal (back) yet to see the court. Durant's usage early in the season will be worth monitoring considering he's 35 years old and has played 989 regular season games.
