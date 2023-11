Durant accumulated 31 points (13-21 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one block across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 120-107 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Durant passed Elvin Hayes for 11th on the all-time scoring list in his 1,000th game. The All-Star was one assist shy of his fourth double-double of the season and has averaged 33..4 points, 7.6 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots over his past five games.