Durant finished with 34 points (12-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), three rebounds, three assists, five blocks and one steal across 43 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 loss to Memphis.

Durant's team-high 34 points helped him become just the eighth player in NBA history to score 30,000 points. Even at 36 years old, he continues to be one of the most efficient scorers in the league, posting 52.4/39.8/82.7 shooting splits in 2024-25. Durant also made a defensive impact against Memphis, recording a season-high five blocks.