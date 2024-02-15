Durant amassed 25 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 116-100 victory over the Pistons.

Durant led all players in Wednesday's contest in scoring and free throws made while notching a half-dozen rebounds and assists to go along with a pair of blocks in a well-rounded performance that spanned 30 minutes. Durant has recorded at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in 13 games this season, including in two of his last four contests. He has now surpassed the 20-point mark in five straight contests.