Durant chipped in 28 points (11-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 42 minutes during Friday's 108-107 victory over the Kings.

Although Durant didn't play a huge part in the fourth -quarter rally that brought Phoenix back into contention, he kept the team relevant with 18 of his 28 points during a disappointing first half for the rest of the team. The Suns will lean on Durant and Devin Booker in the final game against Minnesota, as a win will vault them into the last guaranteed playoff spot.