Durant provided 23 points (8-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and six assists across 38 minutes during Sunday's 113-105 loss to New Orleans.

Durant's stat line looks decent at first glance, but the fact that he needed 22 shots to score 23 points is, at the very least, uncharacteristic of him. Durant has now reached the 20-point mark in eight consecutive appearances and will aim to keep that streak going against the Clippers on Tuesday.