Durant totaled 16 points (4-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one block over 43 minutes during Monday's 128-114 loss to the Mavericks.

Durant might have ended two rebounds and three assists away from a triple-double, but he struggled from the field, and his shooting woes certainly played a role in Phoenix losing to Dallas after a second-half comeback and a subsequent fourth-quarter meltdown from the Suns. Durant can be prone to poor shooting efforts, but he'll likely bounce back.