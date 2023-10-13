Durant recorded 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and four rebounds in a 122-111 victory versus the Trail Blazers in a preseason game Thursday.

Durant didn't shoot particularly well, but he led Phoenix in assists and didn't commit any turnovers. The star forward netted 12 points in the Suns' preseason opener before sitting out with a rest day in the team's second exhibition contest. He's poised to lead an impressive Phoenix starting five that also includes Devin Booker and Bradley Beal as the franchise sets its sights on its first NBA title.