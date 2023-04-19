Durant closed with 25 points (10-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 44 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 win over the Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Durant was noticeably more confident with his shot in the Game 2 win. The Suns have had limited experience with a healthy starting five, and they looked much more in sync with increased involvement from the All-Star. Durant is no stranger to the rigors of the postseason, averaging 29.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 157 playoff games.