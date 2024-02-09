Durant registered 31 points (14-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and three steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 129-115 win over the Jazz.

Devin Booker sat out Thursday due to a hip injury, leaving Durant as the team's clear centerpiece on offense. The superstar forward unsurprisingly responded with a team-high 31 points on a 14-for-23 shooting line and added a healthy dose of boards and assists. Durant also contributed a nice defensive stat line, and he's now blocked at least one shot in 13 straight contests. On the season, Durant is averaging 28.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.7 dimes, 2.3 three-pointers, 1.3 swats and 0.9 steals over 37.1 minutes across 45 games.