Durant racked up 29 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 139-122 loss to the Knicks.

Durant's excellent performance wasn't enough to stem the Knicks' offensive explosion, spurred by a stellar game from Jalen Brunson. Based on the past two games, Durant's ankle injury seems to be behind him, The only spot where he needs some improvement is off the glass, as he's averaging only 4.5 rebounds per game since his return.