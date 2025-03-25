Durant registered 38 points (11-21 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 37 minutes during Monday's 108-106 win over the Bucks.
With 38 points on the night, this was Durant's third-highest scoring total of the campaign. The Suns are sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference with a 35-37 record, but they are still within striking distance of several teams ahead of them. As long as Phoenix is in the playoff hunt, Durant isn't likely to be dialed back.
