Durant had 39 points (14-27 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals over 46 minutes during Sunday's 140-137 double-overtime victory over the Jazz.

This was already Durant's third game of the campaign with at least 39 points, as he continues to put the shorthanded Suns on his back. He's been on a tear over the last five games, averaging 34.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.0 blocks and 3.8 three-pointers.