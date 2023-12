Durant had 40 points (16-28 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Durant's explosive game wasn't enough to upend the Trail Blazers, who finally put the pieces together after a seven-game losing streak. Durant was one point shy of his season-high, and he also turned in his second-highest shot volume of the season.