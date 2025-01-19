Durant finished with 36 points (13-27 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-12 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals over 38 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 win over the Pistons.

Thirty of those points came in the second half, in a game that featured 22 lead changes and zero leads of more than seven points by either side. Durant has scored 20-plus in 18 straight games since returning from a December ankle injury, and since the calendar flipped to January he's averaged 26.6 points, 6.2 boards, 5.2 assists, 1.4 threes, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor.