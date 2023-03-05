Durant closed with 37 points (12-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 10-11 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 40 minutes during Sunday's 130-126 win over Dallas.

Playing his third game as a member of the Suns, Durant took charge down the stretch in the back-and-forth affair and wound up sinking the game-winning bucket with 12.1 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter. It's the 34-year-old's best performance since his return from a knee issue that cost him nearly two months, and Phoenix has won all three of its games with Durant in the lineup. With 17 more contests left on the regular-season schedule, the veteran superstar appears primed for a big finish.