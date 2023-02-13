Durant (knee) took part in his first practice session with the Suns on Monday, but team officials ruled him out for Phoenix's final two games before the All-Star break Tuesday versus the Kings and Thursday versus the Clippers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Durant will also be sidelined through All-Star weekend festivities while he recovers from a right MCL sprain, but the superstar forward looks like he could be on pace to make his Suns debut when Phoenix opens its post-break schedule Feb. 24 against the Thunder. Though Durant didn't appear to be a full participant in Monday's workout, Rankin notes that the 34-year-old wasn't wearing a brace on his right knee and looked healthy while driving to the basket during a 1-on-1 session against assistant coach Jarrett Jack. Durant has been sidelined since Jan. 8 with the knee injury and could face a minutes restriction for a few games once he's cleared to resume playing.