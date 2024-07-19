Durant (calf) participated in his first Team USA practice of the summer Friday in London, but he remains questionable to play in the upcoming exhibition games Saturday and Monday, Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic report.

The 35-year-old has been sidelined for Team USA's training camp after he suffered a calf strain in early July, though he's been able to take part in individual drills. Coach Steve Kerr said Durant is still considered day-to-day but would "love for him to play in a game." Assuming Durant can avoid any setbacks, he appears on track to be available for the start of Olympic action.