Durant (ankle) participated in Wednesday's practice, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Durant missed the Suns' final two regular season games due to ankle injury management. However, his return to practice is a good sign of his availability for Sunday's playoff matchup with the Clippers. The superstar forward recorded 27 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes in his only appearance against the Clippers this season.