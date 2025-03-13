Durant recorded 19 points (8-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Rockets.
Durant was very efficient in the loss, but wasn't able to generate many looks against Houston. He remains on pace to return first-round value in nine-category formats this season, posting averages of 26.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 blocks, 0.8 steals and 2.5 three-pointers on 52.9 percent shooting from the field.
