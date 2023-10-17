Durant recorded 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 15 minutes during Monday's 117-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

Durant appears to be fully healthy, which is a good sign for a player who has a hard time staying on the court. Although Durant's place as one of the NBA's elite players is unquestioned, he's played in only 102 games over the past two seasons. Durant has solid support around him this season, and the presence of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic will allow the 34-year-old to settle into a role where he isn't putting the team on his shoulders. Those drafting Durant should keep his propensity for injury into consideration when picking depth behind him.