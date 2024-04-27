Durant had 25 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 42 minutes during Friday's 126-109 loss to Minnesota in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Durant bounced back from a subpar showing in Game 2, at least for his lofty standards, and he had a strong showing in Game 3, but once again, his contributions were not enough to lift the Suns to victory as Phoenix fell into an 0-3 deficit. Durant will need to be at his best if the Suns want to avoid the sweep in Game 4 on Sunday. He's averaging 24.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in the series.