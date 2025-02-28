Durant registered 28 points (12-23 FG, 4-13 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 loss to New Orleans.

The Suns came up short Thursday, but that didn't stop Durant from delivering another impressive showing on offense. Even though Devin Booker carried the offense with his 36-point performance, Durant certainly made his presence felt and surpassed the 25-point mark for the third time over his last four contests. He's averaging 26.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game since the beginning of February.