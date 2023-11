Durant (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

Durant missed his first game of the season Friday against Memphis, but the questionable tag suggests that he is day-to-day. Devin Booker put on a show in Durant's absence Friday, while Eric Gordon saw a considerable bump in usage. Keita Bates-Diop started in Durant's absence, scoring six points with four rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 24 minutes.