Durant (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Monday and is questionable for Tuesday's matchup versus the Warriors, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Durant missed Friday's loss to the Kings and didn't practice Sunday, but he took a step forward with limited participation Monday. However, Grayson Allen (groin) was also limited and has been ruled out for Tuesday. If Durant is cleared to suit up, it'll be the first time Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker will share the court this year.