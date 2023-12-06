Durant ended with 31 points (12-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to the Lakers.

Durant did it all for Phoenix in a losing effort, leading the team in scoring while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three and posting his eighth game with 30 or more points over his last 10 contests. Durant, who scored 22 of his 31 points in the second half, has recorded at least 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists in three games this season.