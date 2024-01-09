Durant logged 30 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 138-111 loss to the Clippers.

Durant did much of his damage in the first half, when he posted 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting. The star forward couldn't quite keep up with that production after halftime, though that was largely due to his shot volume dropping. Durant nonetheless recorded his 15th game of at least 30 points on the season, and he ranks fifth in the NBA with 29.6 points per contest.