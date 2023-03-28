Durant (ankle) remains "on course" to return to the Suns lineup for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported last Friday that Durant was tracking toward a return during the middle of this week, and though head coach Monty Williams played coy about the matter when speaking to the media Monday, all signs point to the 13-time All-Star suiting up versus Minnesota. After making his Phoenix debut March 1, Durant played just three games before suffering a left ankle sprain while warming up ahead of a March 8 win over the Thunder. He's proceeded to miss the last 10 games, but assuming he checks out fine during practice Tuesday and Wednesday's morning shootaround, Durant should be back in action against Minnesota, though perhaps with a light minute restriction in place. Torrey Craig is likely to move to the bench to clear a spot in the starting five for Durant.