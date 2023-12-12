Durant (ankle) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

Durant will miss his second straight game Tuesday, and his status for Wednesday against the Nets is in the air. The Suns at least seem to be considering Durant day-to-day after he got in a limited practice Monday. Head coach Frank Vogel also said he doesn't believe Durant is dealing with a long-term injury. With Durant sidelined, Bradley Beal (back) could step into a sizable scoring role on offense alongside Devin Booker as Beal makes his return from a 12-game absence.