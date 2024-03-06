Durant logged 35 points (14-34 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 44 minutes during Tuesday's 117-107 overtime victory over the Nuggets.

Durant was ice-cold for most of the game but got back on track at the right time, scoring eight points in overtime to beat the Nuggets after blowing a 22-point lead in regulation. With Devin Booker (ankle), the Suns blew a winnable game agains the Thunder in their last contest, but bested another West rival and proved they can win while short-handed. The team is getting close to Play-In Tournament territory, and Durant will be a critical piece of the playoff push.